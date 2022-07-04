The Paul Harris Award, one of the highest honors bestowed by members of The Rotary Club of Westerly was presented to Andrew Nathan and Rotarian Rona Mann last week during a meeting at the Masonic Hall on Elm Street. The award is presented people who best exemplify the ideals of Rotary in a manner of “Service Above Self."
In the first photo, from left, Rotarian Doug Rayner, Jennifer Gibson Nathan and Andrew Nathan, owners of the Cooked Goose, and Ted Avedisian, president of the Rotary.
In second photo, Avedisian and Rona Mann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.