Connecticut state and local officials and community members gathered to honor 14-year old Nathan Detmer for his heroism in performing CPR to help to save his father’s life last spring. Nathan’s father, Matt, suffered cardiac arrest while at home and Nathan calmly and confidently helped administer CPR until first responders arrived.
“The Detmer family recently enjoyed a very special Father’s Day thanks to the CPR training Nathan learned through the Groton Parks and Rec Department,” said state Sen. Heather Somers, R-Groton. “For that, we can all give thanks. The Detmers’ story is also a great way to help raise awareness of why CPR training helps 14-year-olds like Nathan and people of all ages save lives every day."
The ceremony also honored Nathan’s mother, Jennifer, as well as Groton City Police officers Nick Cardelle and J.P. Precourt, who were first to arrive on the scene. The gathering also highlighted the efforts of the Groton City Fire Department first responders and medical professionals who took over from Nathan after his life-saving efforts.
Mayor Keith Hedrick said, “I am proud of Nathan and his mother, Jennifer, for their quick actions they took to save Matt. Additionally, the decisive actions taken by officers Cardelle, Precourt and firefighters ensured the success of life-saving measures taken in the home.”
"It is our hope that Nathan’s story will inspire others to get CPR training and encourage people throughout Connecticut to become CPR instructors. Being trained in CPR provides the knowledge, confidence, and skills to stay calm in a medical emergency and help a person in need," Somers added. "Nathan and his dad are living proof of that good news.”
Shown from left, Groton City Police Chief Erick Jenkins; Groton City Police Officer Jean-Philip Precourt; Sen. Heather Somers; Groton City Mayor Keith Hedrick; Nathan, Matt, Emma and Jennifer Detmer; and Groton City Police Officer Nick Cardelle.
