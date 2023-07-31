Natalia Cullen, of Pawcatuck, received the Undergraduate Book Award in Exercise Science from Lasell University recently. Undergraduate Book Awards are given in recognition of a demonstrated commitment to excellence at Lasell University. Recipients are selected by faculty for serving as models for their fellow students in professional demeanor, academic achievement, maturity, perseverance, and collegiality.
