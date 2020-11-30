Nancy Saporita, of Westerly, runs the up 2nd Ave on the Upper East Side around mile 17 of the New York City Marathon in this 2018 photo. She completed this year's virtual New York City Marathon, making this her third time running the marathon.
"She logged her 26.2 miles (plus an extra 0.2 for good measure!) on a route that stretched from Bradford to Ashaway to Watch Hill and back," said her daughter, Nicole. "This marks Saporita’s third NYC marathon in as many years, having crossed the finish line in Central Park in both 2018 and 2019. Even more exciting? She clinched her fastest time yet — completing the course in an impressive 4:26. Congratulations, Nancy! Your daughter, Nicole, and husband, Steve, are so incredibly proud of you!"
