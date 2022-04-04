Rep. Greg Murphy from North Carolina’s third district attended a fundraiser for State Rep. Mike France of Ledyard who is running for Connecticut’s second congressional district.
Held at Mystic’s Go Fish Restaurant, the event was co-hosted by former Rep. Rob Simmons, Glenn Frishman and Shaun Mastroiani, Stonington Republican Town Committee chairman.
Rep. Murphy serves on the Ways & Means Committee where he is a member of the Health and Oversight Subcommittees. He is also a member of the National Republican Campaign Committee that has taken an interest in supporting the France campaign among others in Connecticut.
Connecticut’s second congressional district was held by Simmons from 2001 to 2007, and France has been running for the past year. The election is in November 2022.
At the conclusion of the event, Rep. Murphy was presented with a National Geographic photo album titled “Man and Sea” by State Rep. Greg Howard and selected by Steve Coan, Mystic Aquarium president . Murphy’s district covers much of the North Carolina shoreline and he was pleased with the choice.
Photo: From left, Rep. Greg Murphy, State Rep. Mike France, and former Rep. Rob Simmons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.