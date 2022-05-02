The 17th annual Mystic Irish Parade, led by Grand Marshal Alexis Ann, celebrated Irish heritage in downtown Mystic. The Mystic Irish Parade Foundation announced the winning participants of the 2022 Mystic Irish Parade.
The awards ceremony was held at recently at the Harp & Hound in Mystic.
The 2022 winners are: Best Non-Profit, Mystic Garden Club; Most Entertaining, Sugar; Best Community Spirit, Academy Point; Best Irish Flag, Knights of Columbus Council 1943 Mystic; Spirit of Mystic, All New Haven Contingents; Best Dancers, Spirited Soles Irish Dance Academy ; Larry Gemma Memorial Award, Ancient Mariners; Best High School Band, Stonington High School; Best Military Salute, New Haven Emerald Society; Best Marching Band, Kentish Guards of Rhode Island; Spirit of the Green Award, New London Homeless Center; Best Salute, Deep River Junior Ancient Fife and Drum Corps Co.; Best Color Guard, Connecticut State Police Emerald Society; Best First Responders, Westerly Fire Department; Best Float, Stone Ridge Active Retirement; Best Pipe Band: Middletown Emerald Society Pipes and Drums and New London Emerald Society Pipes and Drums; Ed Murphy Memorial Award, Boy Scouts of America Mohegan District Pack 71; Most Unique, Connecticut State Police Alumni; Parade Ambassador, Mr. Robert Valenti; Best Newcomer, St. Edmunds Pipes and Drums; Best Musical Float, Mystic Seaport Museum; Best Antique Apparatus, Yantic Fire Department; Most Athletic, New London Rugby; and People's Choice, JPO Productions.
