Mystic Congregational Church donated $4,000 to the Always Home organization.
From left in the photo, Barbara Heuer and Laura Perry of Mystic Congregational Church, Tricia Cunningham, director of Always Home, and Pastor Christa Swenson of Mystic Congregational Church.
