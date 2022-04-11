While Mystic Aquarium was closed to visitors during storms over the winter, its animal care, environmental quality and facilities staff braved blizzard conditions to make sure its animals stayed healthy and safe.
"Our world class animal care does not stop when the aquarium closes due to inclement weather. Our team of dedicated and compassionate professionals, from trainers and aquarists to veterinarians and environmental quality technicians continue to work tirelessly to ensure our animals are safe, fed, and enriched," said Allison Tuttle, chief zoological officer.
