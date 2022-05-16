Mystic Aquarium celebrated National Volunteer Week in April. Volunteers support the organization's mission, from providing guests with educational information about the habitats to hands-on animal care to rescuing stranded animals in the wild. In addition to gaining experience in the field, volunteers also receive on-the-job training and are on the frontline of environmental stewardship.
The aquarium is currently seeking volunteers in various roles for the upcoming 2022 summer season, including summer camp support and docent volunteers. Summer camp volunteers support Mystic Aquarium Educators during summer camps for kids. Docents educate guests about the variety of animals that live at Mystic Aquarium. Anyone 15 years or older can apply to become a volunteer.
In addition to supporting Mystic Aquarium's mission, some benefits of volunteering include free admission to the aquarium, continuing education and training, and invitations to exclusive events. For more information, visit www.mysticaquarium.org/careers/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.