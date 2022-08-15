The annual Mudhead Benefit Cup Regatta & MegaParty, held in July, raised over $14,000 for Always Home, the Mystic-based nonprofit, whose mission is “Preventing Family Homelessness.”
Mudhead Race Committee Chairman Greg Gilmartin thanked everyone who participated in the Regatta and congratulated the boats finishing first in their class: John Fries on Details won class 5 with two first place finishes; Matthew Schoman on Vitesse won the navigator class; Dave Kelly on Mast Transit II won the non-spinnaker class; Neal O'Connell and OJ O’Connell on Checkered Demon won class 3; Jon Bawabe on 2nd Chance won class 4 with two first place finishes; and John Burnham on Norwegian Wood won one-design class. The highest fundraising team was Team Patriot.
Following the regatta, everyone gathered at Mystic Shipyard for the Mudhead MegaParty. The post-racing camaraderie included great food and full bar generously donated by area restaurants and vendors; a dunking booth featuring Sen. Heather Somers; the awarding of Regatta trophies; and dancing to the live music of Wooly Mammoth Band.
Photo 1: From left, Betty Helbig, Sen. Heather Somers, and Roin Helbig - The Helbigs are owners of Noank Village Boatyard
Photo 2: Mudhead Regatta Fleet
