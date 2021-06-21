Two students from Marie Hoffmann’s first grade class at Springbrook Elementary School — Maisey French and Rocco Butts — had such good experiences completing their “Market” assignments — given to all students in Mrs. Hoffmann’s distance learning class — that they were eager to share the photos above.
Said Maisey, “We just completed a market project and it was so much fun! We first learned about consumers and producers, and we were given a project where we had to create a market. I thought you might like to hear about mine, you can share it too if you want to show what great things we are doing in first grade!”
Maisey’s Painted Rocks Market
Last week at school I had to come up with a market project. I decided on a painted rock market. I named my market “Maisey’s Painted Rocks.” First, my family and I went around with a big bag to collect the rocks. We collected a lot of flat, big and small rocks. The bag got so heavy! We brought the rocks home and thought about how I was going to design them. I picked out a lot of different colors of nail polish to paint them with. Some of my designs were dots, words, hearts and swirls. I made signs with the prices and name of my market, and set up a table. I covered a table with a flamingo tablecloth, and spread out the rocks. I sent a picture on my mommy’s phone to my family and they even bought rocks over the phone! They told me which ones in the picture they wanted. I made a tally chart to keep track of how many little and big rocks I sold. So many people came to look at and buy my rocks! They were a big hit and I loved doing this project! Then, we had to present to our class what we did. I put a lot of pictures on google slides and Mrs. Hoffmann presented my slides to the class when I was talking about my project so I could talk about the pictures and what I did for my market project. It was so much fun hearing about other kid’s markets and asking questions about them. It was the best project ever!
“I am so proud of my project, and thought you may want to know what awesome things we are doing in Mrs. Hoffmann’s class,” added Maisey, the daughter of Levi and Jessie French.
Roco, 7, the son of Sandi Butts and Rocco Butts, worked very hard on his project, too, and asked his mom to share his picture and personal account of his project, how he and his class discussed what it was like to be a consumer and also a producer.
“They were assigned to create a market for their end of the unit project,” said Sandi. “All of the kids did such a great job on this project. Rocco worked hard and asked me to share his picture and personal recount of his project with you.”
“A couple weeks ago my class had to make markets,” Rocco said. “My market was called ‘Food.” I got the idea of an ‘on the go’ market because my grandma can’t walk very well. I want to help people like her. First, I made some signs. Then me and my mom hung the signs on my mom’s car. Next, we taped a blanket on the back windows so more people would come. We made menus that included quick grabbing foods. It was fun practicing being a producer. I hope you had fun learning about my market.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.