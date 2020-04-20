Morgan Jones Champlin and her daughter Evie, of Westerly, show handmade face masks, made with love by Angel Algiere Spargo. Maybe next week we'll have a photo of all three Champlins; Morgan, Evie and Daddy Ricky wearing their masks?
Have a photo you'd like to share? Remember to send your photos to frontporchnews@thewesterlysun.com.
