Members of the Monsignor Clarke School boys and girls cross country team traveled to Slater Park in Pawtucket last month to compete in the Catholic Athletic League State Championship, which featured 177 boys and 159 girls competing, a big increase compared to the small divisional meets the athletes are used to, according to coaches Molly Slater and Stephanie Crowley. Both the top female runner, eighth grader Elise Champagne, and the top male runner, seventh grader Harry Goodwin, are students at the Wakefield school. Said the coaches, "Every single athlete pushed through lots of nerves and did exactly what we asked ... which was to have fun and give us everything you have."

