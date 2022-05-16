Arthur Lisi, Monsignor Clarke School principal, and Sara Marshall, the school's director of admissions and development, gave a presentation at the National Catholic Education Association’s annual conference in New Orleans in April called "Building a Catholic School for the 21st Century."
The pair shared their school’s journey as well as the benefit of building a development program in a Catholic school. Not only has enrollment in Monsignor Clarke School increased over the last five years, but their development efforts have also raised significant funds for the school. Lisi and Marshall shared that it takes time to build a vibrant development effort. “Catholic school development is not a quick fix or a band aid that you plug in when you need funds,” said Marshall. “It may take two to five years. Development is the ‘meaningful involvement of people in the school’s mission or vision’."
"Nothing is more gratifying than to see Monsignor Clarke grow as a preeminent R.I. Catholic school, and then to use what we have learned to help other Catholic schools reach their own goals," Marshall told those gathered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.