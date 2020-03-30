Mohegan Sun donated 100 cases of nitrile gloves and two cases of N95 masks to the state of Connecticut to be made available to medical professionals in the state last week. Staff members also delivered dairy products — including milk, yogurt, juice, cheese, eggs and hummus — to the Montville Senior Center and the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut and two truck-loads of perishable food items to the Gemma E. Moran United Way/ Labor Food Bank in New London. In addition, the Mohegan Tribe provided 10,000 grocery bags to Foodshare, the regional foodbank that serves Connecticut’s Hartford and Tolland Counties. Mohegan Sun and the Mohegan Tribe will continue to communicate and work with the State of Connecticut as well as the United Way, The Salvation Army, Foodshare and other organizations that provide vital support to our communities in this increased time of need due to the COVID-19 public health concerns.
Mohegan Sun donates food, supplies
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
