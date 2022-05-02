MMJ BioPharma Labs held a ribbon cutting recently (photo one,) which was attended by local officials, including from left, Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella, Westerly Fire District Chief John MacKay, Westerly Town Manager Shawn Lacey and Duane Boise, president and CEO of MMJ BioPharma Labs.
MMJ BioPharma Labs cuts the ribbon on new facility
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
