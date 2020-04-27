Mel Goggin, owner of Mel's Downtown Creamery in Pawcatuck, has been busy juggling mom duties and small business-owner duties these days. In first photo, she's working on science lessons with her two sons, and in the others her employees prepare to-go treats for curbside delivery. Says Mel, "We are grateful for all the workers on the front line! Sweet treats delivered curbside. 🍦#communitystrong"

nbfusaro@thewesterlysun.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.