Mary Levcowich, a devoted and longtime member Dante Society of Westerly, was awarded the 2022 Pat Sposato Award at the society's recent summer gathering. Named after Pat Sposato, a devoted founding member of the Dante Society of Westerly, the honor is given to a member of the society whose service has been exemplary over an extended period of membership. Mary has been supportive of and involved in of the society for many years and often graciously provided lovely floral decor for the society’s various functions as well as other generous supportive measures.
Photo 1: Lisa Daly, Levcowich’s daughter; Evie Cofone, Dante Society president; and Mary Levcowich.
Photo 2: Lisa Daly, Levcowich’s daughter; Evie Cofone, Dante Society president; Mary Levcowich; and Lou Toscano, Dante Society treasurer.
