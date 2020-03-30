Amelia and Mikey Alosco, left, and their cousins, Teddy and Louis Fusaro, send love to their great-grandmother — Mary "Gigi" Henriques, a resident at the Westerly Health Center — with their handmade love letters. Neither the Alsoco siblings — the children of Sarah and Mike Alosco, of Walpole, Mass., and the grandchildren of Diane and Don Spencer of Westerly — nor their cousins — the sons of Jenni and Teddy Fusaro of Fairfield, Conn. — have been able to visit their Gigi since the coronavirus pandemic changed the rules of visiting nursing home residents in person. The grandchildren of Lou and Ana Alosco of Westerly, the cousins want Gigi to know how much they miss her and love her.
If you have a special message for a housebound member of your family, or a friend who could use some cheering up, please send your photo and message to frontporchnews@thewesterlysun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.