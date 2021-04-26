Mystic Aquarium marine biologist and conservationist Carey Richard studies Beluga whales to understand what threatens their sustainability and how they can be protected. Richard was recently featured on "Mission Unstoppable," the CBS series which spotlights cutting-edge female scientists and STEM professionals to inspire young girls to consider and pursue STEM careers.
The show is hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and executive produced by Cosgrove and Academy-award winner Geena Davis.
On the show, Richard introduced viewers to Juno, the aquarium’s Beluga ambassador, who helps scientists learn about and understand the behavior and biology of his relatives in the wild. Called the “canaries of the sea,” Beluga whales are also vocal communicators and can create different pitched calls and sounds from their blowholes, as Juno helps demonstrate.
Photos courtesy of Litton Entertainment
