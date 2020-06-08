Lifelong Westerly resident Kim Cercena Jones has been making masks to help with the COVID-19 crisis. Recently, she hung them on the fence at Grace United Methodist Church so passers-by could feel free to take one if they needed it. Pastor Barry Burdick welcomed the idea, Kim said, and so far 60 masks have gone to caring neighbors. Kim is making adult and junior sizes as well. She notes her seamstress mom's Singer machine that despite being over 50 years old, "it hasn’t missed a stitch!"
Making masks for neighbors and those in need
Tags
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.