Lifelong Westerly resident Kim Cercena Jones has been making masks to help with the COVID-19 crisis. Recently, she hung them on the fence at Grace United Methodist Church so passers-by could feel free to take one if they needed it. Pastor Barry Burdick welcomed the idea, Kim said, and so far 60 masks have gone to caring neighbors. Kim is making adult and junior sizes as well. She notes her seamstress mom's Singer machine that despite being over 50 years old, "it hasn’t missed a stitch!"

