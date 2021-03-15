Shaina Mcginity, of Westerly, accomplished quite a challenge earlier this month by running four miles every four hours for 48 hours — all to raise money for The Autism Project RI and to support her six-year-old son, Maddox, who has autism.
"For my boy, I’ll do anything," said Shaina who not only completed the 48 miles but she raised more than $3,000 dollars for Maddox's Team, "Ox Brigade," which has a goal of raising $5,000 dollars.
Shaina's journey can be seen on her Instagram page @shailynnmc. Visit Maddox's Ox Brigade at https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/3147798.
