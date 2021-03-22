Maddie Wilkinson, of Westerly, a 13-year-old student at Monsignor Clarke Regional School, was highlighted in these pages a while back for the amazing cookbook she created (and accompanying web page to raise money for Stand Up For Animals).
Maddie, the daughter of Joseph and Tia Priolo Wilkinson and grandniece of Carolyn Longolucco, all of Westerly, dropped by the "state-of-the-art animal shelter, adoption center and regional outreach facility" recently to drop off the $1,500 she has made from the sale of her cookbook, which features recipes for both dogs and humans, and Front Porch friend Larry Hirsch sent us the photos seen here, which feature Maddie (first photo), Maddie and Larry (second photo), and Maddie, Larry, Tia Wilkinson, Lina Carreiro O'Leary, Larry, Debbie Gabriele Turrisi, Linda Winfrey and Gail Quattromani (third photo).
Said the good folks at SUFA, "Maddie, you’re absolutely amazing and did a fantastic job with the cookbook ... We are humbled and honored that you choose Stand Up For Animals! From the bottom of our hearts and paws, THANK YOU!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.