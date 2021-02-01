Monsignor Clarke Regional School student Maddie Wilkinson, 13, was featured on local television recently for the way she combined her love of cooking and doggies with her desire to help her community. The daughter of Joseph and Tia Priolo Wilkinson and grandniece of Carolyn Longolucco, all of Westerly, Maddie was interviewed by WPRI's Mike Montecalvo about her cookbook, "Just Me and My Dog," which she wrote as part of her religion project at school.
"The book is full of recipes, not only for humans, but man’s best friend as well," Montecalvo told viewers of his "Street Stories," which can be seen in the photos taken above during the taping. "The recipes are for dogs and people," said Maddie who "wrote and designed the entire book" and "even made sure the dog on the front cover looked just like her four-legged friend, a rescue named Max."
Maddie is selling the book for $15 and all proceeds will go to Stand Up for Animals. Interested folks can visit her website at justmeandmydogcookbook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.