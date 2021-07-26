FPNturrisi-WS-071921

Mackenzie Turrisi of North Stonington not only graduated from Drexel University but was also a dean's list student. Mackenzie, a Wheeler High School graduate, was a member of the honors program at Drexel where she majored in the music industry with a concentration in recording art and music production and minored in business administration and music theory and composition. She is pictured here with the city of Philadelphia, where Drexel is located, in the background. Thanks to Mackenzie's mom, Kristine Serwinski, for sending in the photo and congratulations Mackenzie!

