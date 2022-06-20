The Westerly Armory conducted its 16th successful Pitch Tournament in May. The hall was set up with distancing precautions for the safety and comfort of the players in mind.
The two winning teams were, left to right, first-place winners Jay Macaione and Ben Carbone, and the second-place team of Al Petrarca and Dennis Defelice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.