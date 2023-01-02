Barbara Bartkiewicz and Barbara Wright enjoy occasional lunches with veterans Ken Burton and Bill Siano. Burton is Flag Committee coordinator at the Westerly Armory and Siano is the commander of American Legion Post 16. The two veterans host "The Veteran Hour" every Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. on WBLQ 103.1 FM in Westerly.
Photo: From left, Bill Siano, Barbara Bartkiewicz, Barbara Wright and Ken Burton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.