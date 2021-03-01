Mohegan Sun celebrated the Lunar New Year with a traditional Lion Dance, which has long represented the exorcising of evil spirits and the summoning of luck and fortune. The ceremony took place outdoors at Sky Tower valet, and playing key roles in the celebration were both Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment and Mohegan Sun executives. Calvin Chin’s Martial Arts Academy performed the Lion Dance, which culminated with a firecracker display. In traditional Chinese culture, firecrackers were originally used to scare away the evil spirits by its explosive noise.
Photos 1 & 2: Sky Tower Lobby with Lunar New Year decorations
Photo 3: Dave Martinelli, CMO of Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment, with the lion.
Photo 4: The traditional lion dance.
Photo 5: From left, Mohegan Sun executives Cindy Liu, Kelly Leung, Jeff Hamilton, Kevin Lowry and Kim Noto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.