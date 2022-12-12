While strolling along Elm Street Saturday afternoon, John Murray, along with his wife and two friends, came upon an albino squirrel gathering nuts in the parking lot of the old Girl Scout building on Elm St. Statistically there is a 1 in 100,000 chance of an albino squirrel being born into the population. Also, it is stated that sighting an albino squirrel is a sign of luck and abundance. Of course Murray went out and got 10 tickets for the $1.9 billion Power Ball jackpot and, needless to say, didn't win. Murray hopes the "luck and abundance" will be coming in a different form.
Luck and abundance at albino squirrel sighting
Tags
- Grace Romanello
- Cesar Razza
- Performing Arts
- Photo Credit
- Providence
- Production
- Mean Girls
- Alzheimer's
- Diagnosis
- Medicine
- Casey Cronan
- Rita
- Kevin Cronan
- Photo
- Leslie Cronan
- News
- Nettie Hartley
- Princess
- Agriculture
- Sport
- Heraldry
- Danielle Hartley
- Walter
- Grange Junior Grange Awards Day
- Dorothy Moone
- Master
- Prevention
- Emergency
- Event
- District
- Firefighter
- Attendee
- Bradford School
- Alzheimer's Association
- Finance
- Participant
- Walk Day
- Promise Garden
- Walker
- Disease
- Experience
- Awareness
- School
- Breast Cancer
- Clothing
- Saint Michael
- Month
- Jeans
- American Cancer Society
- Scott Bill Hirst
- Frank T. Landolfi
- Politics
- Jackie
- Rams
- Game
- University
- Grange
- Project Amelia
- Granger
- Orthopedics
- Amelia
- Carly
- Caswell Cooke
- Misquamicut Business Association
- Cleaning
- Trash
- Executive Director
- Winnapaug Road
- Committee
- Daniel Marwil
- Institutes
- Company
- Economics
- Frederick Reinhardt
- Tony Estrella
- Sandra Feinstein-gamm Theatre
- Gamm Theatre
- Amy Gravell
- Gamm Board
- Warwick
- Facilities
- National Guard
- Westerly Education Center
- Military
- Work
- Battalion
- Rhode Island
- Recruitment
- R. I. Office
- Personnel
- Veteran
- Pumpkin
- Department
- Human Resources
- Public Authority
- Contest
- Westerly Town Hall
- Tour
- Richmond Historical Society
- Shannock
- Village
- Sanford
- Update
- Historic Shannock Village
- Neuschatz
- Bradford Citizens Club
- Spooky Spaghetti Spectacular Halloween Party
- Emily Fish
- Program
- Coordinator
- Team
- Always Home
- Tennis
- Fund
- Parents
- Non-profit Organization
- Stability
- Stonington High School
- Chikumbuso Education Program
- Football
- Scout Troop
- Golf
- Music
- Building Industry
- Pee
- Profit
- Hole In One
- Warm Center
- Squirrel
- John Murray
- Albino
- Sighting
- Abundance
- Luck
- Nut
Nancy Burns-Fusaro
Arts & Culture Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: December 3rd (girls teams that had the best fall season)
Sponsored by Antonino Auto Group: For the 2022-2023 school year, The Westerly Sun will be selecting high school Athletes of the Week. Voting closes on Tuesday at 9am and the top selection will be announced on Thursday. The nominees for the week ending December 3rd are as follows:
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.