Albino squirrel

While strolling along Elm Street Saturday afternoon, John Murray, along with his wife and two friends, came upon an albino squirrel gathering nuts in the parking lot of the old Girl Scout building on Elm St. Statistically there is a 1 in 100,000 chance of an albino squirrel being born into the population. Also, it is stated that sighting an albino squirrel is a sign of luck and abundance. Of course Murray went out and got 10 tickets for the $1.9 billion Power Ball jackpot and, needless to say, didn't win. Murray hopes the "luck and abundance" will be coming in a different form.

