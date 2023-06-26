Lucas Levy, a member of Boy Scout Troop #1, Richmond, created a community garden at the Rhode Island Center Assisting those in Need (RICAN) in Charlestown for his Eagle Scout project. Donating a total of 157 on-site hours, members of Lucas' family, along with fellow Scouts from Troop #1 and their parents, helped create and plant out the garden. The garden consists of a wooden picket fence exterior with two entry gates, four steel raised planting beds and a gravel-covered walk-around area. Lucas, who said he collected donations from the community to help fund the project, said RICAN volunteers are looking forward to harvesting the produce.
Photo 1: Levy and his helpers building the garden
Photo 2: Lucas Levy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.