And now, a little something to lift our spirits!
The late Pat Grande, a woman much loved by her family and friends, sent this adorable photo of “2020 Honey Bunny Jeanne Donato, also known as the Balloon Lady, and Pat sharing a social distance greeting,” to the Front Porch News around Easter, just as the pandemic was taking hold.
“Nancy, I think this picture captures the diverse feelings of this moment of transition in time from the classic rites of spring and renewal seen in Honey Bunny and the elbow bump which shows our future relationships in a state of flux,” Pat wrote.
“Love, Fun and Laughter Nourish the Body and Soul,” she concluded.
Yes, they do, dear Pat, and my, how we miss you!
