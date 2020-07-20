The residents and staff of StoneRidge Senior Living in Mystic decorated their patios and adorned themselves in purple clothing recently in recognition of The Longest Day, an annual fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Numerous StoneRidge residents and staff were seen wearing purple and many residents decorated their porches in purple. Donations were collected for the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Resident volunteers Joe Benson, Mary Deyoung, Linda Ipsen, Anna Cardinali, Jilly Harned, Eve Chapin, Sally Phillips, Meg Raftis, Joyce Lanigan, Earline Goebel, Joan Weigle, and Beth Harding were assisted by staff members, Michael Langlois, CLS director, Kate Hilbert, CLS associate, joined Tracey Randolph, wellness director, to spearhead StoneRidge’s fundraising efforts which yielded over $1,300 in contributions.
This year’s contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association was especially meaningful in light of the cancellation of so many regional fundraisers due to COVID-19.
Photo 1: Porches at StoneRidge were festively adorned in purple week last week in recognition of The Longest Day, an annual fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Photo 2: Residents and staff participate in a community-wide game of Simon Says, dressed in purple, coming together to commemorate the Longest Day, an annual day of awareness and fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Association.
