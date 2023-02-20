Good friends Steve Coleman and Kyle Curtis learned to fly locally, now they are both airline pilots for Jet-Blue.
Curtis, who graduated from Stonington High School, is the youngest pilot in the fleet, and Coleman, who graduated from South Kingstown High School, is now a captain.
Sent in by Kevin Allen, manager of Dooney Aviation in Westerly.
