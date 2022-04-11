Students from pre-K to grade 5 from Deans Mill, West Vine, North Stonington Christian Academy and Saint Michael School submitted artwork to Connecticut state Rep. Greg Howard for his second annual State Capitol Coloring Contest. Howard announced the winners recently along with this photo of the student artwork, which will hang on the wall of the legislator's office.
Howard chose a winning entry from each of the five schools. The winners are:
• Bernie Douglas, West Vine Elementary, grade 5, Stonington Lobster Pot Tree
• Colton, Evan, Axel, Hannah, Livey, Caleb, Juliette, Elora and Michael, North Stonington Christian Academy, pre-K, Hands Across the District
• Berkeley Freeze, Deans Mill, grade 1, Stonington Lobster Pot Tree
• Kyle Torres, Saint Michael School, grade 5, Stonington Lighthouse Museum
• Lila M. Van Frachen and Arianna E. Davis, North Stonington Elementary, grade 5, North Stonington Town Seal and Wheeler Lions
To view all the artwork submitted by the students, visit cthousegop.com/howard/coloring/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.