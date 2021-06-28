The Westerly Community Credit Union Scholarship Committee recently awarded four $1000 scholarships to local students from Chariho, South Kingstown and Westerly High Schools.
Andrew Poirier, of Ashaway, was awarded the Joseph N. Cugini Memorial Scholarship. Poirier will be attending the Kent State University to pursue a degree in aeronautics.
Libby Braun, of Richmond, was awarded the Robert M. Bewlay Memorial Scholarship. Braun will be attending Suffolk University to study computer science.
Melanie Gomes, of Westerly, and Taylor Hurrell, of Wakefield, were each awarded a Westerly Community Credit Union College Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to a high school graduate attending a four-year college or university. Gomes will be attending Stony Brook University to study biology. Hurrell will be attending the University of St. Joseph as a physician assistant major.
The Westerly Community Credit Union board of directors and staff noted their pride in supporting the outstanding students with their post high school education.
