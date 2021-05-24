Children from the Rhode Island State Society Children of the American Revolution attended the National Convention of the Children of the American Revolution which was held both virtually and in-person in April with State President Reagan Tremblay representing the Rhode Island in-person event. Attending virtually and representing the Col. Samuel Ward Society of Westerly were Society President Olivia Head, Mary Fairbank, Rachel Fairbank, Henry Head, Caitlyn Holmstedt and Reed Tremblay.
Rhode Island children were honored with many national awards including the Gold State President’s Award given to Reagan Tremblay, of Charlestown, a sophomore at Chariho High School. Rhode Island also received the Gold National Merit Award, putting Westerly’s Col. Samuel Ward Society among the top CAR societies in the nation. The award was accepted by Society President Olivia Head, of Pawcatuck, a freshman at Stonington High School. The Col. Samuel Ward Society placed first in CAR/DAR/SAR/SR Relations, second in the National President’s Contest and fifth in the National Veterans Contest.
Mary Fairbank, Rachel Fairbank, Olivia Head, Henry Head, Caitlyn Holmstedt, and Reed Tremblay attended the convention virtually. Sofia Castello, Liam Kelly, Society President Madelyn Paquette and Mason Paquette attended the convention virtually representing the Gov. William Bradford Society of the East Bay.
During the convention, National Officers for the 2020–2021 C.A.R. year were elected, reports of State Presidents and National Chairmen were given, local society awards were made, and the Nation’s Outstanding C.A.R. Society for this year was announced. Convention activities also included a candidates’ campaign party, the Awards Banquet and dance, and a party honoring the outgoing National President. Newly elected National Officers as well as state and senior state presidents were installed.
“After a long year of Zoom meetings, I felt so fortunate to be invited to attend the National Convention in-person to represent Rhode Island,” said Reagan Tremblay. "A small group of children from across the country honored our fallen soldiers with wreath layings at the Vietnam War and World War II Memorials, and I was able to hone my leadership skills by participating as a candidate in the national election.”
At the end of the convention, the group learned that they had received a national first place award from the Daughter’s of the American Revolution Junior American Citizens Committee for Community Service from a Mixed Age Group. The award recognized the work of all the children in the state for State Project HOPE, Helping Other People Excel, which focused on community service in Rhode Island throughout the pandemic.
The Children of the American Revolution is the oldest patriotic youth organization in the U.S. Membership is open to anyone who is under 22 and a lineal descendant of someone who rendered aid to the cause of American independence. For further information or to join CAR, visit www.risscar.org or email risscar.registrar@gmail.com.
