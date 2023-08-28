Piper Nowicki, a Girl Scout Daisy from Troop 206 in Exeter/West Greenwich from Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England, wanted to do something nice for children in foster care — especially since her grandpa and his siblings were in a group home when they were young — so she raised enough money to donate more than 500 boxes of cookies to Rhode Island children in foster care.
Piper and fellow troop member, Ireland Kavanagh, visited Adoption Rhode Island and donated 200 boxes of cookies, then visited Child & Family Rhode Island where they donated more than 350 boxes of cookies to foster care families. Ireland pitched in with the donation efforts during the cookie season as well and was able to donate around 50 boxes bringing the total to 570 boxes.
When Piper’s mom and troop leader, Melissa Nowicki, asked Piper how she felt about the donations she made, Piper gave her a huge smile and a thumbs up.
"I've been a Girl Scout volunteer for 14 years, and this is one of the most beautiful efforts I've seen. It speaks beautifully to what it means to make the world a better place and shows that even the smallest among us can be deeply kind and caring. Piper is the essence of what it means to be a Girl Scout," said Jenn Spira, Exeter/West Greenwich service unit manager.
Photo 1: From left, Piper Nowicki & Ireland Kavanagh at Adoption Rhode Island
Photo 2: From left, Ireland Kavanagh & Piper Nowicki at Child & Family Rhode Island
