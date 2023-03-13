Eva Irby-Davis and Cal Lord

The Rev. Cal Lord, pastor of Central Baptist Church in Westerly, was elected to serve a two-year term as the president of the American Baptist Churches of Rhode Island, and Eva Irby-Davis of the Pleasant Street Baptist Church of Westerly was elected to serve as vice president. Their terms formally begins on April 1.

