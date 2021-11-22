Readers may remember when members from both the Bocce Club and the Hilltop Social Club — Francesco Scavello, Salvatore "Sal" Giorno, Mario Luzzi, Giuseppe Piro, and John Tedeschi — traveled to Ohio to play in the 37th annual Cleveland Challenge Cup of Bocce. Well, several weeks ago, a gentleman named Gino Latessa, CCCB tournament director and a past president of the Wickliffe Italian American Club (the group that sponsors the tournament), sent this photo of the local players with members of Midnight Bocce, the first team they played.
Said Latessa, to far right: "I can’t tell you how much we enjoyed having the guys from Rhode Island join us at our tournament. We think they thoroughly enjoyed the weekend ad we enjoyed their company and were able to build another relationship in the bocce family."
