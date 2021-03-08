The offices at Literacy Volunteers of Washington County just got a little brighter. The nonprofit, which recently moved into new offices at Christ Church in Westerly, connected with Art Connection RI, an organization that accepts donations of art from New England-area artists. Art Connection RI, which in turn finds nonprofits who can benefit from the artwork, recently donated numerous pieces of art to Literacy Volunteers of Washington County, including photographs, paintings, and prints.
Photo 1: Theresa Gregal, literacy specialist, with a serigraph by Maria Termini titled "Call Me Up."
Photo 2: Barbara Heuer, literacy specialist, with a calligraphic painting by Jane Rollins, "Living in Peace."
