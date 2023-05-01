Students and staff members at Stonington High School competed in a lip-sync battle in March to raise funds for the HELO orphanage in Haiti. The Helping Hands for Haiti Club hosted the fun event which featured two performances before the entire school community. Students and faculty got to vote for their favorite act by donating money for the children at the orphanage near the city of Les Cayes, Haiti.
The event brought the school community together and raised $800 for a great cause, according to teacher Eileen Fiore, a French and Spanish teacher at the high school, who began the collaboration with the orphanage a decade ago.
Those interested in making donations to HELO, the Wethersfield, Conn.-based non-profit that works to provide a “Home, Education, Love, and Opportunity” to orphaned and abandoned children in Haiti, can contact Fiore at efiore@stoningtonschools.org or send a check made out to SHS memo: HELO to Stonington High School, 176 South Broad St., Pawcatuck, CT 06379.
Visit helohaiti.org to learn more.
