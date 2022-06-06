Karen B. Lindeborg of Pawcatuck was selected as the recipient of the Richard H. Bell Scholarship. The Highlights Foundation awards this scholarship to an educator and writer based on seriousness of purpose, including time and effort devoted to craft, talent displayed in writing or art samples, and financial need. Richard Bell was a former teacher and school administrator who served as the chairman of Highlights companies as well as the president of Highlights for Children.
As a recipient of this scholarship, Lindeborg will attend a six month writing class with The Highlights Foundation taught by bestselling author Chris Tebbetts and award winning author Erin Dionne.
