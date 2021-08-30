On Friday, Aug. 13, the front yard of the Lindeborg home on Mark Street in Pawcatuck was aglow with 58 luminaria. The Lindeborgs have been involved with the Westerly Relay for Life since 1999. After discovering that this year's relay was going to be a shortened event, they decided to have their own luminaria to remember their family and friends who have had cancer.

