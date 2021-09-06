Father Ray Suriani, Pastor Emeritus at St. Pius X Church on Elm Street, got quite the surprise one afternoon last week when he returned to the rectory following his final radiation treatment for the prostate cancer he's been dealing with. Pastor Mike Najim, along with a small group of volunteers who have been driving Father Ray back and forth to his treatments, held a little celebration for him and gave him a great surprise gift: a trip to Green Bay to see the Packers play football! Those who know Father Ray know that he is a lifelong Packers fan but may not know that he’s never been to a game at Lambeau Field, so this seemed to be the perfect gift for a man so loved by so many. Certainly by his reaction, it seemed to be!
"He’s one of the best priests that I’m privileged to know," Father Najim told his Facebook followers. "He’s truly a great example of what it means to be a disciple. We felt he deserved a really awesome gift."
Photo credits Laura Kilgus, Rhode Island Catholic
