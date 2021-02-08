Mrs. Nikki, a teacher at Compass School, gave each of her students $20 of her own money as part of a school project and directed them to pick a local business, interview the owner, spend the money then donate what was purchased. Layla, shown above, chose Herbwise Naturals in Westerly, owned by Susan Adams, a business, Layla said, that "gives so much healing to the community." Layla made mini comfort care bags filled with what she had purchased and donated them to patients at the Cancer Center at South County Hospital.

