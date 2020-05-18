Music students from across the Ledyard Public Schools came together in March for a day of rehearsals, clinics, and performances at Ledyard High School. The in-school experience was a part of the 2020 “Festival of Bands,” organized by Zach Thomas, Ledyard’s director of instrumental music.
Before restrictions on public gatherings, an evening concert was held to cap off the day-long program. Among those who participated were grade 5 students from Juliet W. Long School and Gallup Hill School, grade 7 and 8 students from Ledyard Middle School and students from Ledyard High School. Each ensemble was given time to rehearse and perform in the Robert J. Gaucher auditorium at the high school.
Photos by Butch Batty.
