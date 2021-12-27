Photos of attendees of the tea by Liv Johnson Photography
The League of Women Voters of South County held a celebratory tea to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote on Nov. 6 to a sold out crowd at the Ocean House. The women’s right to vote became law with the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in August 1920.
3573: Jane Koster, president, League of Women Voters Rhode Island, Nina Rossomando, past president, League of South County, and Christine Martone, president of League of South County
3502: From left, Meg Barclay, Diane Mashier, Betsy Christina, and Jan Tunney
3498: From left, Al Martone, Rep. Gregg Amore, and Sen. Valarie Lawson
3892: From left, Marylen McKenna, Yvette Nachmias-Baeu, Linda Wyte Burrell, Etta Zasloff and Laurie Gill
3375: From left, Karen Grace, Joanne Rizzo and Elizabeth Candas
3539: From left, Maureen Logan (only partial face), Dottie Stumpf, Madeline Labriola, Kathy Gibson, Pam MacDonald, Karen Rosen and Margy Long
3510: From left, Elizabeth Waters, Deb Brendel, Denise Williams, Judie Freeman, Sue Ogle, and Peg Murphy-Bright
