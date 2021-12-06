The League of Women Voters of South County held a celebratory tea at the Ocean House last month to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. The right to vote became law with the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the constitution in August 1920.
Christine Martone, president of the South County League, welcomed everyone with a brief history of how tea parties were the choice of gathering for women in the suffrage movement in the 19th century to plot their political moves.
Nina Rossomando introduced the keynote speaker, Rob Rock, Rhode Island director of elections, who described the three steps involved in voting and the importance of understanding that the federal right to vote is not a guarantee of access to vote. Rock spoke about the process of voting in Rhode Island, the need for the legislature to pass the “Let Rhode Island Vote” legislation in order to make 2020 voting changes permanent. He emphasized the many reasons voters should have confidence in the integrity of Rhode Island elections.
Amy Grzyboski, director of the Westerly Education Center, also spoke of the need to pass the Equal Rights Amendment and spoke of the many programs at the center designed to help women receive training to help them enter trades traditionally pursued by men.
Martone also presented certificates of recognition to Rep. Gregg Amore of East Providence and Rep. Brian Newbery of North Smithfield for their “steadfast advocacy and support” of the Civics Literacy Act which passed in the last legislative session. Civics education is a long standing goal of the League of Women Voters and the new legislation will require a semester long course in civics in addition to U.S. History in order to graduate from high school in Rhode Island.
Photos provided courtesy of Liv Johnson Photography.
3443: Etta Zasloff, vice president, League of South County and Harriet Grayson, South County League member.
3963: Christine Martone, president, League of South County
3912: Rob Rock, director of elections delivering Keynote Address: "Be Voter Ready: Understanding Rhode Island's Election Laws"
3777: Amy Grzybowski, director of Westerly Education Center, delivering speech "Training Women for the 21st Century Workforce"
4014: Christine Martone, president League of South County recognizes Rep. Gregg Amore and Sen. Valarie Lawson for the advocacy of civics education for the children of Rhode Island
3383: Evan Delaney, classical guitarist
3702: Nina Rossomando, past president League of South County
