Etta Zasloff and Kristen Chambers, members of the League of Women Voters South County, delivered practical information about the registration and voting process to juniors and seniors at Chariho High School recently when they launched a ground-breaking voter registration initiative designed to boost voting numbers. Historically, young people have voted at lower rates than other Rhode Islanders.
Overall, voter registration in the three towns that comprise the Chariho Regional School District is high, more than 90 percent, but in the 2020 election, only 28 percent of Rhode Island’s 18 to 19-year-old residents voted.
While young people begin to understand and experience democracy well before they reach voting age, they may or may not get practical information about how, where, and when to vote when it is time. Many first-time voters rely on family to help them navigate the voting process, but some lack that support system.
Zasloff and Chambers visited 14 U.S. history classes on in March with the message “Your vote counts, but only if you cast it.” The event was coordinated at the high school by Robert Whittaker, social studies department chair.
The 15-minute presentation showed students how to navigate the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s website and access information on voter registration and pre-registration.
Students 16 and older are eligible to register, and most do when they apply for a driver’s license. However, many were unclear about their registration status and welcomed the chance to learn how to verify that they were on the voters’ list. Some 16 year-old students who were not yet drivers were able to register in about two minutes.
The goal of the collaborative project to engage young voters goes beyond lesson plans on elections and voting, encouraging life-long voting habits and civic engagement on many levels.
1. Etta Zasloff, vice president, and Kristen Chambers, of the League of Women Voters of South County
2. Kristen Chambers and Etta Zasloff in Mr. Peters’ Advance Placement U.S. history classroom
3. Kristen Chambers; Robert Whittaker, social studies department chair at Chariho; and Etta Zasloff
4. Mr. Whittaker’s U.S. history honors classroom
