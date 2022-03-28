Laura Gilfert, a senior at the Prout School and the daughter of Thomas and Maria Gilfert of Westerly, was a member of the Prout girl’s swim team that competed at the 2022 RIIL Swimming State Championships held at Brown University in March.
The team came in third in the state and were awarded a Good Sportsmanship Trophy.
Laura swam the 50 freestyle, with a 26.96 time, coming in second in her heat and 15th in the state; and swam the 100 freestyle in 101.61, placing third in her heat. Laura is the granddaughter of Josephine Mastrandrea, of Westerly, and the late Joseph Mastrandrea, and the granddaughter of the late Thomas and Marilyn Gilfert.
Photo courtesy George Moniz
